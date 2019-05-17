Police investigate officer-involved shooting in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting involving one of their own in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police responded to the scene in the area of Northwest 127th Street and 19th Avenue, at around 4 a.m., Friday.

#MDPD PIO is currently responding to a police involved shooting in the area of NW 127 Street and NW 19 Avenue. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/b4yivusj4j — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) May 17, 2019

7News cameras captured a wounded man being wheeled into Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

A separate scene nearby involved officers focusing their attention on a white Ford Fusion.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear at this time.

Police continue to investigate.

