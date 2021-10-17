NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Gunfire tore through a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood in what police described as a drive-by shooting that sent two men to the hospital.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the drive-by shooting in the area of Northwest 73rd Street and 21st Avenue, early Saturday afternoon.

First responders arrived to find the victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Sharon Jones, the grandmother of one of the victims, said the pair never saw it coming.

“I heard that the boys were outside with the dog, [the victim] was on the phone with the baby mama and talking to the kids and a white car came by and shot him,” she said.

Investigators said one of the victims was shot in the head while the other was shot in the chest.

Paramedics transported at least one of the victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Area resident Trenard Bennette said he was away at the beach when his home became the center of a drive-by shooting investigation.

“My mom she asked me, ‘Was that blood?’ I think that’s blood, too,” he said. “I didn’t realize how close that was.”

Bennette said he found the blood splatter just feet away from his porch.

“Scary, scary, because sometimes my sister, she just chills out here,” he said.

As for Jones, she said she’s fed up with all the gun violence.

“I’m in retirement. They wanna be thugs? I’m one of the original thugs, so I’m coming out of retirement,” she said. “That’s what’s going through my head right now.”

Police continue to search for the shooter or shooters.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

