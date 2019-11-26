Police identify third shooter in Florida Memorial University shooting

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released new details related to a fatal gunfight at a South Florida university.

Two men were killed in a shooting that took place at Florida Memorial University in Miami Gardens just after 10 p.m., Saturday night.

The gunshots caused chaos on the university’s campus. Police said the search for shooters is now over.

According to police, 25-year-old William Boyd and a 21-year-old man got into an altercation that escalated into gun fire.

Both men were hit by bullets.

Boyd died on the scene. The other man was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center where he later succumbed to his injuries.

“The fact that I seen it was just, you know, real life,” said Tiffani Billings, a student.

“I’ve heard gunshots before, so it’s like the gunshots not nothing new to me,” said Jermiah George, a student, “but just seeing a dead body, it’s kinda weird to me.”

Police said they were able to locate a third shooter based on cellphone video during the shooting.

“Since then, a video has surfaced where we found a third person involved as well. We followed up on that portion of the investigation as well, and we continue to follow up on the investigation,” said Miami Gardens Police Department Assistant Chief JD Patterson. “We’re not looking for him. We know who he is. The investigation is still ongoing and is going to continue to go as those facts come out that we put in the police report.”

Police said they are not looking for any other shooters at this time.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

