HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A man and a teenage boy were taken to the hospital after, police said, the man opened fire in a Hialeah Gardens apartment, killing his girlfriend and injuring her son before he turned the gun on himself.

According to Hialeah Gardens Police, the shooting happened at a corner apartment near Northwest 98th Street and West Okeechobee Road, at around 10 p.m., Sunday.

Police said when they arrived to the scene, they found a woman suffering from several gunshot wounds. They then found the man and the woman’s 14-year-old son also shot.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and pronounced the woman dead.

She was later identified as Angelina Rodriguez. Police said she was shot hours after she had celebrated her 45th birthday.

Her son said, “We are very bad. We don’t know anything about what happened.”

Rodriguez’s former brother-in-law, Jose Rivera, said, “She was a very good person. We were very close. She was a beautiful person and mother of the family.”

Paramedics transported both males to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

The juvenile is listed in stable condition, and the man is in critical condition.

Police said all victims appear to have lived together.

Detectives continue to investigate.

