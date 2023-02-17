MEDLEY, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is behind bars after cameras caught him stealing from two separate properties in Miami-Dade County.

Ring camera shows Jose Alberto Rodriguez Ruiz entering two properties in Medley.

He allegedly stole soft drinks and then a BMW.

On Thursday, he was arrested after police recognized the 24-year-old walking along Northwest 74th street toward Okeechobee Road.

Police also recovered a stolen Maserati.

Rodriguez faces multiple charges.

