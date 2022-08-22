NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Thirty-year-old Maiky Simeon has officially been arrested by the Florida Highway Patrol in connection to a head-on collision that killed five people.

Simeon was charged with five counts of vehicular homicide, Monday.

Troopers are waiting on results from a toxicology report to determine if Simeon was under the influence at the time of the crash.

If the report concludes that Simeon was impaired during the incident, additional charges will be filed.

Simeon is receiving medical care at the hospital and is being monitored by law enforcement officials. He will be booked into jail once he is discharged from the hospital.

According to FHP, four women and one man who were inside the car, were instantly killed in a head-on collision at around 4:30 a.m, Saturday.

On Sunday, mourners set up a growing makeshift memorial against a chain-link fence near the entrance ramp at Northwest 57th Avenue, feet from where investigators said Simeon slammed head-on into the Honda Sedan where the victims were riding.

