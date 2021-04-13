Police arrest man accused of vandalizing Coral Gables structures with anti-Semitic graffiti

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of several disturbing crimes has been caught and cuffed.

Coral Gables Police have arrested Benjamin Garcia.

He’s charged with multiple counts of criminal mischief and vandalism.

They said Garcia vandalized several construction sites and buildings in Coral Gables as well as in neighboring cities with anti-Semitic graffiti.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.