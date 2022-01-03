NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police arrested a man in Northwest Miami-Dade after, they said, he tried to strangle a woman at a bus stop.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the victim was sitting at Miami International Airport Bus Stop 13, located near Northwest 25th Street and 38th Avenue, Sunday morning.

Investigators said 27-year-old Aaron Quinones approached the woman from behind and wrapped a shoelace around her neck.

Police said the suspect punched the victim when she fought back.

Detectives said an unknown witness saw the incident and stopped the attack. Quinones fled the scene.

A security guard at the bus station responded and assisted the victim.

Officers immediately started canvassing the area and took Quinones into custody.

Police said they want to talk to the good Samaritan who stepped in to help the victim.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.