NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman has died and three other people were injured in a chaotic crash on a Miami bridge that led to hours-long closures.

Around 2:15 p.m., 7Skyforce hovered over the scene where traffic could be seen backed up along the westbound and eastbound lanes of the Northeast 79th Street bridge, Wednesday.

Three cars appeared to have somehow collided with each other.

The bridge was closed by police in both directions for hours.

At 6:30 p.m., the eastbound lanes reopened. However, in the westbound lanes, two cars remained, as a flatbed tow truck arrived to move that wreckage.

Those two cars were seen crashing into each other near the bridge tender, while the third vehicle was seen disabled on the far eastbound lane. That car has since been removed.

When rescue crews arrived at the scene they found five victims with injuries.

Four of the victims were taken to Ryder Trauma Center and North Shore Medical Center in various conditions; three were trauma alerts.

Just before 4:30 p.m., Miami Police confirmed that a woman died as a result of her injuries.

Eastbound lanes reopened to traffic at around 6:30 p.m. Westbound lanes reopened about 50 minutes later.

On Thursday 30-year-old Dionicio Enrigue Castro was arrested in reference to the crash but the charges were for drug possession and a petty theft warrant from a year ago.

The crash investigation is still ongoing and therefore no arrest in connection to the crash itself has been made yet.

