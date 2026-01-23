MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police have announced street closures that will take place this weekend before and during the 24th Life Time Miami Marathon and Half.

Police on Friday announced the following closures and counterflows.

Friday, Jan. 23:

10:00 a.m.: Biscayne Boulevard between Southeast Second Street to Northesast Second Street. The northbound lanes of the boulevard will be closed, implementing a counter flow. All traffic entering Biscayne Boulevard at Chopin Plaza will be rerouted to the southbound lanes at Southeast First Street to Northeast 2nd Street, where the counter-flow will return to normal traffic pattern. Southbound traffic on Biscayne Boulevard will remain open.

Saturday Jan. 24:

9:00 p.m.: All northbound traffic entering Biscayne Boulevard at Chopin Plaza will be rerouted westbound on Southeast Second Street. Southbound traffic on Biscayne Boulevard will be detoured at Northeat First Street and may continue south at Southeast Second Avenue. There will be no vehicle traffic on Biscayne Boulevard from Southeast First Street to Northeast 1st Street.

All northbound traffic entering Biscayne Boulevard at Chopin Plaza will be rerouted westbound on Southeast Second Street. Southbound traffic on Biscayne Boulevard will be detoured at Northeat First Street and may continue south at Southeast Second Avenue. There will be no vehicle traffic on Biscayne Boulevard from Southeast First Street to Northeast 1st Street. 10:00 p.m.: Biscayne Boulevard between Northeast Sixth Street to Northeast Ninth Street. All northbound traffic on Biscayne Boulevard at Northeast Sixth Street will be rerouted westbound on Northeadt th Street. Southbound traffic on Biscayne Boulevard will be open. Port Boulevard will be open eastbound on Northeast Fifth Street and westbound on Northeast Sixth Street.

Sunday Jan. 25:

2:00 a.m.: Biscayne Boulevard between Northeast Sixth Street to Northeast 13th Street. All southbound traffic on Biscayne Boulevard at Northeast 13th Street will be rerouted westbound on Northeast 13th Street. All northbound traffic on Biscayne Boulevard and from the Port of Miami will be rerouted westbound on Northeast Sixth Street.

Biscayne Boulevard between Northeast Sixth Street to Northeast 13th Street. All southbound traffic on Biscayne Boulevard at Northeast 13th Street will be rerouted westbound on Northeast 13th Street. All northbound traffic on Biscayne Boulevard and from the Port of Miami will be rerouted westbound on Northeast Sixth Street. 5:00 a.m.: Road closures for the event will begin citywide and will reopen at approximately 2 p.m. All road closures except for Biscayne Boulevard counterflow will reopen. The Biscayne Boulevard counterflow is estimated to be opened at approximately 5 p.m.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes if traveling in the vicinity is necessary.

Miami Police officers and outside agency police personnel will be placed along closures to provide assistance if needed.

For a map of the full marathon course click here.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.