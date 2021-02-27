Pilot OK after emergency landing near Tamiami Executive Airport

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after a pilot was forced to use a roadway as a runway to land a small plane in Southwest Miami-Dade..

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the pilot of the the single-engine Piper J-5A Cub touched down on Krome Avenue, about one and a half miles from Tamiami Executive Airport, Saturday afternoon.

Officials said the pilot was the only one on board and did not suffer any injuries.

The FAA is investigating what caused the plane to make the emergency landing.

7News cameras captured the aircraft as it was towed away.

