MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The driver of a pickup truck was killed after he collided with an Amazon semi-truck while driving against traffic on the Palmetto Expressway ramp in Miami Lakes, authorities said.

7News cameras captured the victim’s distraught mother near the scene of the crash, Friday morning.

The incident happened on the southbound ramp leading to the Palmetto Expressway from the Gratigny Parkway, at around 5:20 a.m., Friday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the Amazon semi was traveling west on Gratigny and was about to get onto the southbound Palmetto Expressway.

Troopers said the driver of the pickup truck was going the wrong way on the ramp and crashed right into the semi.

Officials said the man who was driving the Dodge died on impact.

The Amazon driver said he noticed the truck was driving the wrong way.

“I mean, I see [him], but he was coming too fast,” said the driver.

He said he tried not to crash into the vehicle, but he could not avoid the other car.

After the impact, the Amazon driver said, he lost control of the semi and is lucky to be alive.

The Amazon driver said he called 911 immediately.

Several FHP troopers responded and continue to investigate the crash.

7SkyForce showed the wreckage of the red truck. The front of the vehicle was reduced to mangled metal.

Cameras later captured crews taking the victim’s body away from the crash site.

Tow truck drivers responded to the scene to remove the vehicles.

Troopers have shut down the flyover ramp to southbound Palmetto until further notice.

Authorities are attempting to determine what caused the driver of the pickup truck to drive on the wrong side of the road.

