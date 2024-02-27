NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have identified the “person of interest” that was arrested in Northwest Miami-Dade on Monday after being involved in two crashes and an alleged murder in Kentucky.

Liobys Caro-Mena, 38, appeared in bond court on Tuesday where Judge Mindy Glazer retold the story of how the incident played out.

Caro-Mena faces various charges including grand theft, and leaving the scene of a crash.

The suspect led police on a pursuit on Monday after police located a red Camaro with a Kentucky license plate that was connected to a man who is wanted in connection to a murder in Kentucky.

The pursuit ended in the Camaro pinned on its side and five cars damaged.

The judge set Caro-Mena’s bond at $30,000

