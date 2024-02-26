NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A police pursuit in Northwest Miami-Dade took a turn after a “person of interest” in a Kentucky murder attempted to flee authorities, leading to multiple car crashes.

According to officials, the Miami-Dade Police Department received information from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) that a man, who is wanted in connection to a murder, was in the Miami area.

That was when they located a red Camaro with a Kentucky license plate.

“They attempted to conduct a felony stop and once the vehicle came to a stop, the officers tried to approach the vehicle. That’s when the subject decided to flee from the scene,” said a Miami-Dade police official.

The incident unfolded Monday when the man, initially being contained by law enforcement, managed to escape. The man crashed into a car on Northwest 103rd Street and 27th Avenue, but managed to flee the scene.

The man continued fleeing until he lost control and pinned his vehicle on its side. The collision caused further damaged to nearby cars on Northwest 118th Street and Northwest 27th Avenue, where he was ultimately detained.

Miami-Dade Police apprehended the man, took him into custody and transported him to Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition. No other injuries were reported, said officials.

“This comes to show that once again, regardless of where you’re at or what state you’re at across the country,” said a Miami-Dade Police official. “Law enforcement always works together and has the ability to work together in order to apprehend someone that can do such a worst crime possible which is murder.”

The Louisville Metro Police Department said the murder case happened on Sunday just before noon. The red vehicle involved in the crash is believed to belong to the murder victim. Authorities have not identified the murder victim yet.

Although Kentucky officials are interested in speaking to the individual arrested in this incident, they say it is still too early in their investigation to label him as a suspect.

