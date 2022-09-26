MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida organization became the cleanup crew for Little River this weekend.

Pelican Harbor Seabird Station, a nonprofit that rescues endangered wildlife, hosted a cleanup of the historic neighborhood, Sunday morning.

Officials with the organization also announced Little River will be their future location.

While the event pushed for positive environmental efforts, attendees said it also brought the community together.

“It is very important and amazing to see the community come out like this in droves to help clean up,” said environmental educator Samantha Martinez.

The free community event also featured food, games and face painting.

The organization will be breaking ground on the new land later this year.

