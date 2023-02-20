SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Call it a heartfelt reunion years in the making.

Nicklaus Children’s Hospital Heart Institute welcomed back patients reuniting them with the doctors, nurses and staff who took care of them.

Some were just babies who needed life-saving procedures.

It was also a day their parents won’t forget, especially for one man whose son had several surgeries at Nicklaus and is healthy today.

“Seeing him with his little sister and his friends playing — it’s the only way I can say this is what you guys did and thank you for giving my son this life with us,” said Nick Macchiarolo.

This is the first reunion in three years because of the pandemic, and the celebration is part of Heart Month.

