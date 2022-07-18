SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A car struck and killed a pedestrian in Sunny Isles Beach, leading authorities to shut down the southbound lanes of Collins Avenue.

Sunny Isles Beach Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene in the area of 159th Street and Collins Avenue just before 4:30 p.m., Monday.

Collins Avenue going southbound, is currently shut down.

The crash remains under investigation.

Drivers are advised to avoid 159th Street and Collins Avenue and seek an alternate route, such as the William Lehman Causeway and Biscayne Boulevard.

