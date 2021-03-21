Pedestrian hospitalized after NW Miami-Dade hit-and-run

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run in Northwest Miami-Dade that sent one person to the hospital.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the crash near Northwest 21st Court and 103rd Street, just after 5 p.m., Sunday.

Paramedics transported the victim to an area hospital as a trauma alert. The patient’s condition is unknown.

Police have not provided further details of the vehicle involved, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this hit-and-tun, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

