HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - All lanes on the Palmetto Expressway near NW 58th Street have reopened in both directions after crews worked on a downed powerline, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The closure, reported before 5 p.m. caused a standstill in the middle of rush hour traffic.

Officials said an overhead utility wire fell on the State Road 826.

Skyforce HD flew above what appeared to be a downed powerline stretching across both northbound and southbound lanes.

Cameras captured Florida Power & Light workers trying to remove the downed powerline.

