HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - All lanes on the Palmetto Expressway near NW 58th Street have reopened in both directions after crews worked on a downed powerline, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The closure, reported before 5 p.m. caused a standstill in the middle of rush hour traffic.

Officials said an overhead utility wire fell on the State Road 826.

Skyforce HD flew above what appeared to be a downed powerline stretching across both northbound and southbound lanes.

Cameras captured Florida Power & Light workers trying to remove the downed powerline.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox