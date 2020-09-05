Over 3,500 COVID-19 cases reported by FDOH on Saturday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 643,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 11,811 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Saturday, the Florida Department of Health reported 643,867 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 3,656 from Friday’s update.

There are now 161,018 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 73,112 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 42,905, and 1,758 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 39,912 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

