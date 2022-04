MIAMI (WSVN) - Thousands of runners pounded the pavement in downtown Miami for a good cause.

The 37th annual Mercedez-Benz Corporate Run took place Thursday night.

More than 10,000 participants from 500 South Florida companies took part in the three-circuit 5K run/walk.

The Mercedes Benz Corporate Run will begin today at 6:45 p.m. Street closures have already begun in the downtown area in preparation for approximately 8,000 expected runners/walkers. Please note,the streets within the route will be affected by the race until approximately 11:00PM pic.twitter.com/WRNI08Ntrt — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) April 28, 2022

Proceeds from the event benefit the United Way.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.