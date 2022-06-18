KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - Several people, including two children, were rushed to the hospital and one man went missing at sea after two boats crashed in Key Biscayne.

7News captured camera first responders on the scene. This all happened near Nixon Beach just before 11 p.m., Friday.

According to authorities, two boats collided in the bay. One of them started to sink as first responders, along with the coast guard, pulled people from the water, taking them to Mercy Hospital as well as Jackson Trauma Center.

“There was eleven patients that we needed to treat and assess. Ten of those patients were transported to area hospitals, two in critical condition, one minor, one adult, and there was also another minor that was transported to the hospital,” said Miami Fire Rescue Lt. Pete Sanchez. “At this time, we are currently still searching for a 12th victim. It’s an adult male that went missing at the impact point.”

The search continued into late Friday night into Saturday morning. It is unclear whether or not the search was called during the overnight hours.

The crash is under investigation.

As of now, there is no word on the condition of those taken to the hospital.

