NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three separate shootings occurred in Northwest Miami-Dade in a span of 24 hours on Memorial Day weekend, as investigators search for who pulled the trigger.

Two men were taken to a hospital in critical condition, while a third man is in stable condition.

According to authorities, one of those men has died.

Deputies were called out to the intersection of Northwest 17th Street and Northwest 69th Terrace shortly after 8:45 p.m.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue treated the man who had multiple gunshot wounds on scene before he was taken to Ryder Trauma Center, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The latest shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday at a Mobil Gas Station near Northwest 32nd Avenue and Northwest 79th Street.

Deputies were flagged down by a wounded man who told them an unknown person shot him before fleeing the scene, but was unsure in which direction the unknown person fled.

The critically injured man had multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Ryder Trauma Center.

On Sunday afternoon, the Mobil Gas Station put shutters up.

A third man is in stable condition after he was shot while on a walk.

Authorities said the shooting happened near the 2400 block of Northwest 62nd Street on Saturday morning.

Deputies were called to the scene just before 6:20 a.m.

According to investigators, the man was shot by an unknown shooter while walking.

Initially, the man didn’t know he had been hit.

Deputies found him with a gunshot wound, and he was taken to Ryder Trauma Center

MDSO said they haven’t made any arrests in the three unrelated cases, and investigators haven’t released any information on the suspects.

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