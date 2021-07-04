SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - As officials finalize a demolition plan for what’s left of the condo building in Surfside that partially collapsed, they’re working with survivors to hopefully recover some of their belongings.

During a news conference held Sunday, addressed crews’ efforts to secure valuables they find as they prepare to bring down the remained of Champlain Towers’ South building.

“We’ve already created a very thorough process for cataloging of any personal items that we find in the efforts, and we will continue to use the same great care with items we find following this demolition,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

Many residents were forced to leave everything they own behind as they rushed out of the building in order to get to safety.

Among them was Julio Brener.

“I was sleeping, and I heard a lot of noise,” he said hours after the collapse.

Brener was rescued by first responders.

“They cut the balcony fence that they have in there, and they brought the big ladder, and they picked me up, sat me inside and brought me down,” he said.

Brener spoke to 7News on the phone on Sunday. He said that thankfully he has family in South Florida he’s staying with, but just about all of his belongings, including important documents and medications, were in his condo unit.

Brener said he was able to replace most of his medicine but still feels like he’s in limbo. He added that it has been a difficult process navigating how to move forward.

Every survivor who spoke with 7News said they’re thankful to be alive.

Officials stressed that they will continue to provide resources to everyone impacted by the collapse.

