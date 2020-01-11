Officer stabbed in police-involved shooting in South Beach; subject critical

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken a police officer and another person to the hospital after a series of events in the heart of South Beach led to a police-involved shooting, officials and witnesses said.

Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the incident near 10th Street and Ocean Drive, Saturday night.

Witnesses described a chaotic scene when the gunfire broke out. They said they heard at least 10 shots.

“I was on the corner, literally about to walk on the street, when the shots rang out,” said a woman, “so we ran around the corner into the alley, because we didn’t know if it was police or, like, just a citizen.”

“We heard it. We were right there,” said a man who was walking away from the scene. “‘Pop, pop, pop, pop, pop,’ and then everybody started running.”

Witnesses said they saw police officers going after someone, and that individual was shocked with a Taser. Moments later, they said, multiple shots were fired.

“I just heard the guns, and I go inside with my wife,” said a man.

Investigators said both the officer and the subject involved were transported to Ryder Trauma Center.

Police said the officer was not shot but suffered a stand wound. He is listed in stable condition.

The officer was alert and conscious during transport.

UPDATE: The subject is listed in critical condition at JMH. Ocean Drive is closed to pedestrian and vehicular traffic between 9 Street and 11 Street. Our scene is contained. No public safety threat exists. — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) January 12, 2020

However, officials said, the person described by officials as the subject is listed in critical condition.

7News cameras captured cruisers from multiple agencies, including Miami Beach Police and City of Miami Police parked outside of the hospital.

Police have shut down Ocean Drive to vehicular and pedestrian traffic between Ninth and 11th streets. They urge residents and visitors to avoid the area.

Officials have not provided further details about the shooting, as they continue to investigate.

