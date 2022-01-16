MIAMI (WSVN) - The Norwegian Joy returned to PortMiami this weekend after canceling future cruises.

A passenger on its last voyage told 7News the ship returned Saturday with crew members sick with COVID.

The company canceled the ship’s next sailings through this coming Saturday.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

