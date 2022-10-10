NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida teacher is receiving a lesson on the law after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a teenager.

Authorities only learned about this illegal and inappropriate relationship after the victim wrote about it in a college application essay. School personnel in Connecticut quickly notified police.

The teacher, Carlos Montero, was arrested last week in Broward County after being accused of having sex with a 16-year-old boy who he met online in 2021 and was vacationing in South Florida.

The two also exchanged sexually explicit pictures and videos for several months.

Montero is a science teacher at Scheck Hillel Community School as well as the department’s chair for junior high and high school. He is listed at least twice on the school’s website.

One announced his employment that mentioned his career accolades, which includes Miami-Dade County teacher of the year and other federal recognition.

It is unclear what his employment status at Scheck Hillel Community School is.

Montero was released on a $40,000 bond.

His next court date is to be determined.

