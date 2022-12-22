NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Santa’s helpers in blue made a special delivery in a South Florida neighborhood.

The North Miami Police Department spread holiday cheer on Thursday with a gift giveaway.

Officers filled a SWAT truck with tons of goodies and headed to the Center Court Apartments in North Miami.

The officers spent the afternoon putting smiles on children’s faces as they handed out toys.

