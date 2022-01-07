NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - The North Miami Police Department named 6-year-old Kayson an honorary boat captain for the day.

Kayson is enduring his second fight with brain cancer, and the police department lent a helping hand.

They embarked on a police boat at a local marina, nicknaming Kayson “Captain Kayson.”

His family said this is a special and important day for the 6-year-old.

“Through his pain, he’s receiving so much happiness today,'” said Kayson’s mother in Spanish.

“He really likes boats, because my dad has a boat, and he likes to take it out. He likes to drive them, too,” said Kayson’s sister.

“It is critically important. It’s part of the fabric of what law enforcement’s about, especially the North Miami Police Department,” said North Miami Police Chief Larry Juriga. “We are here for the community. We are their friends, their protectors, and we love doing these types of things.”

Captain Kayson, along with the law enforcement members, took a tour of the marina involving a flotilla, sirens and water cannons with a helicopter escort.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.