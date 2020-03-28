North Bay Village issues curfew

NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - North Bay Village has begun enforcing a curfew as a measure to help stop the spread of the coronavirus in South Florida, city officials said.

According to the office of North Bay Village Mayor Brent Latham, the curfew went into effect Saturday at 10 p.m.

Officials said the curfew extends from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m., and police officers will be out on patrol to enforce it.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

