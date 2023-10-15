VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department has issued a precautionary no swim advisory for Virginia Key, Key Biscayne and Fisher Island.

Officials with the department said on Sunday that they are taking this step out of an abundance of caution following a temporary power outage at the Ocean Outfall Pump Station, located at the department’s Central District Wastewater Treatment Plant on Virginia Key.

Officials said about three million gallons of treated/chlorinated sewage overflowed, and part of it ended up in Shrimper’s Lagoon.

Officials said staff with the department resolved the outage, and the station resumed normal operations.

The Florida Department of Health will take samples from surrounding waterways, including Biscayne Bay. The advisory will remain in effect until the samples come back clear for two consecutive days.

In addition to swimming, officials advise people to avoid other activities like fishing and boating until the advisory is lifted.

