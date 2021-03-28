No device found at Miami International Mall after bomb threat prompts evacuation

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have given the all clear at Miami International Mall in Doral after they did not find an explosive device following a bomb threat that led to the evacuation of the shopping center.

Doral Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the mall at Northwest 107th Avenue and 14th Street, just after 4 p.m., Sunday.

7News cameras captured an active scene with police cruisers, MDFR vehicles and hazmat units at the mall.

Video and pictures sent in by a 7News viewer showed MDFR vehicles and shoppers walking out into the parking lot.

Doral Police requested the assistance of Miami-Dade Police out of an abundance of caution.

Officials said K-9 units trained to detect explosives searched the complex and did not locate a device. They finished the search just before 7 p.m.

