New treatment created by doctors proven to save COVID-19 patients’ lives

MIAMI (WSVN) - In the coronavirus pandemic, Friday’s numbers from the Florida Department of Health show that more than 9,000 people have died from COVID-19, with Miami-Dade leading the way with nearly 2,000 lives lost.

Doctors in South Florida said that a new treatment is proving critical in saving COVID-19 patients on the brink of death.

Just ask Bob Skelly, who said that he has been cured of COVID-19, with his symptoms improving after taking an infusion of an experimental, regenerative intravenous drug derived from an amniotic fluid called Organicell, which was made in a private lab within the UM Converge Miami building.

“Without a doubt in my mind, that’s what cured me. It’s what made me feel better,” Skelly said. “Progressively, my symptoms started getting better. I had one infusion, and overnight, my chest pain was gone.”

After two more infusions of Organicell, Skelly said his symptoms were gone completely.

Organicell was initially used to treat inflammation caused by other diseases, like COPD or arthritis. Now, it’s become part of clinical trials in the fight against COVID-19.

“We have obtained approval for this phase one into clinical trial,” said Dr. Michael Bellio. “We were able to apply for single-patient cases underneath that approval, and that is how we began our preliminary treatment with these five patients.”

“All of them have shown positive results,”

Because it’s considered an investigational drug, physicians must make a request to the FDA to use Organicell to treat patients with COVID.

The UM Converge Miami doctors helped what they feel is a game-changing coronavirus treatment that could be coming to a hospital near you.

“The initiation of this trial is going to be a very important step in our path for this drug to really reach the masses,” Bellio said.

The company’s representatives said the trial will begin locally in one South Florida hospital in the coming weeks.

“They were able to get off the ventilator, their pulmonary function improved,” said Dr. George Shapiro, a cardiologist and a specialist in regenerative medicine in New York.

Shapiro said he has used Organicell to help patients with arthritis. Now he uses it to treat COVID-19.

“I think this is gonna be the be-all, end-all to hopefully treat COVID-19 disease,” he said.

The company wants government funding to continue its clinical trials.

“Everybody that’s being treated with this medicine is feeling better, they’re getting help, they’re getting cured,” Skelly said.

The doctors told 7News there are no known side effects from giving patients Organicell. The company said they expect to recruit for their clinical trials within the coming weeks.

