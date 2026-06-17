MIAMI (WSVN) - World Cup fever is here to stay as a piece of street art celebrates Miami’s love for soccer.

Inter Miami and Royal Caribbean unveiled on Wednesday a new mural along Calle Ocho, also known as Southwest Eighth Street, in Little Havana as part of the team’s “Miami Es Fútbol” campaign.

The mural features a mix of Inter Miami stars, including Lionel Messi, flags of different countries in the World Cup, and elements showcasing the essence of Miami.

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