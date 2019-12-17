New dedicated bus lane on Dolphin Expressway to be used for free public transportation service

SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - MDX is creating a free bus service that will transport riders from the Dolphin Mall area to downtown Miami.

Dubbed the MDX XTS (Express Transportation Service), it will operate out of the MDX Dolphin Station Park and Ride on the north side of Northwest 12th Street and 121st Avenue.

“You will be able top drop off your car or reach the station using the trolleys traveling from the neighboring communities of Sweetwater, Doral, Fountainebleau and Westchester,” MDX wrote on its website.

From there, riders will be taken onto the Dolphin Expressway where there’s a new dedicated bus lane.

Once in downtown Miami, MDX wants riders to take advantage of the Metrorail and Metromover to get around.

The idea is to avoid congestion on the roadways during peak travel times in the morning and evening.

When the services launches early 2020, it will have no stops in between, but MDX says they will “explore additional destinations along Sr 836 and potentially other MDX expressways.

MDX serves the Gratigny Parkway (SR 924), Airport Expressway (SR 112), Dolphin Expressway (SR 836), Don Shula Expressway (SR 874) and Snapper Creek Expressway (SR 878).

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.