Nearly 2,000 COVID-19 cases reported by FDOH on Sunday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 700,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 14,032 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Sunday, the Florida Department of Health reported 700,564 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 1,871 from Saturday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 10 deaths.

There are now 169,426 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 76,854 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 46,283 and 1,835 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 43,533 hospital admissions statewide.

