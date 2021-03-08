NE Miami-Dade Walmart reopens after suspicious package prompts evacuation

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Employees and customers are being allowed back into a Walmart store in Northeast Miami-Dade after police investigated a suspicious package found inside.

Miami-Dade Police’s Bomb Squad responded to the Walmart Supercenter along the 1400 block of Northeast 163rd Street, Monday night.

7News cameras captured an active scene, as officers blocked off the entrance to the store with yellow tape, and employees were seen standing outside.

Just before 10 p.m., the store was reopened and everyone was allowed to return.

