NB lane closures on Palmetto after multi-vehicle crash in West Miami-Dade; 1 hospitalized

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken one person to the hospital after, officials said, they were involved in a multi-vehicle crash along the Palmetto Expressway in West Miami-Dade that has prompted authorities to shut down five northbound lanes.

Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the crash near Northwest 36th Street, just before 3:45 p.m., Monday.

Officials have not specified how many vehicles were involved.

Paramedics have transported the injured victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

Troopers have closed one northbound express lane and four northbound lanes while they investigate.

Officials urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

This breaking story.

