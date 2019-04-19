Multiple vehicles catch fire at Miami auto repair shop

MIAMI (WSVN) - Firefighters have extinguished a large fire that engulfed an auto repair shop in Miami.

City of Miami Fire Rescue was dispatched to the scene along Northwest 21st Street and 27th Avenue, just after 3 a.m., Friday.

Video captured flames shooting out of the shop.

“Right now, we’re not sure exactly how it started, but we do know that there were multiple vehicles that caught fire,” said Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll. “When you have vehicles that are in for repair or even used for parts, then you have a lot of fluids; you have oil, you have a lot of flammable liquid inside that tend to burn. That obviously helped fuel the fire.”

RVs and boats were also left charred.

As of 6 a.m., the scene was cleared but the investigation into the cause continues.

A witness near the scene told 7News that he saw two men running to and from the scene.

“Two boys had end up walking here through the driveway,” said Sylvester Warner. “They had started the fire, and they did it from the top. If you go to the top and you look down, it’s like a patio, a yard.”

While no injuries were reported, firefighters did rescue three dogs.

The dogs are being evaluated to make sure they’re OK.

