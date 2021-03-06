Motorcycle officer hospitalized after crash at NE Miami-Dade intersection

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A collision in Northeast Miami-Dade sent a motorycle police officer to the hospital.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened after the driver of an SUV made an improper left turn and into the path of the Miami Beach Police motorcycle officer at Northeast 186th Street and 26th Avenue, Saturday morning.

The officer was transported to Aventura Hospital with injuries that are serious but not life-threatening.

