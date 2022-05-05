FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - A South Florida mother is outraged after, she said, the parent of a student who was bullying her teenage son beat her son with a belt at school.

Speaking with 7News on Thursday, the mother of the lunchtime attack victim at Bethel Seventh-Day Adventist Elementary School in Florida City can barely find the words to describe it.

“I’m speechless,” she said.

The mother, who asked not to be identified or show her face on camera, said the incident happened Thursday afternoon and was recorded on surveillance video.

“My heart dropped when I saw this video. My heart literally dropped seeing that video,” she said.

The concerned parent said the beating follows an incident involving her son and another student.

“[My son] told me he had an incident with another child that was bullying him, and he ended up defending himself,” she said.

The security footage shows a woman walking into the school cafeteria and approaching a table.

The victim’s mother said she was the parent of the student who was bullying her son.

“The parent came into the school and just started hitting him with a belt,” she said.

The surveillance video shows a woman dressed in red or pink appearing to hit someone out of the camera’s range with a belt.

“You have no right to do my child the way you did my child,” said the victim’s mother.

Florida City Police confirmed a parent went to the school and physically touched someone else’s child using a belt.

The victim’s mother said she knows the other parent.

“I’m pressing charges on the mom right now. That’s my main concern, is the mom,” she said, “because she has my number, call me. If there was an incident, call me, talk parent to parent. What she did was unacceptable.”

The victim’s mother said she also wants to know how this happened in the first place.

“The school is supposed to protect my child, and they failed today,” she said.

The school’s principal and the parent involved in the incident did not immediately respond to 7News’ requests for comment.

As of Thursday evening, police have not made any arrests.

