MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have located a woman and her child two days after they missing in the Model City area of Miami.

Miami-Dade Police said 18-year-old Maryuri Varela and her 1-year-old son Maynor Varela had been last seen on Friday along the 4900 block of Northwest 15th Avenue.

They had been last seen getting inside a black Honda Pilot with discoloration along the hood and roof of the SUV.

Mayuri stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds, and has black hair and eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black tank top, blue jeans and a black shirt with khaki pants.

Mayuri was also accompanied with her son, who was last seen wearing a black shirt with khaki pants.

Sunday afternoon, officials confirmed detectives found mother and son in good condition.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.