Moment of silence, dancing as Little Haiti remembers 2010 earthquake

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood remembered and reflected on hundreds of thousands of lives lost as they marked the 10th anniversary of an earthquake that caused major destruction and heartbreak in Haiti.

Hundreds of people gathered Sunday for a moment of silence at Toussaint L’Ouverture Statue in honor of those who perished during the 2010 natual disaster.

The crowd then marched silently from the statue, through the streets of Little Haiti, to the Little Haiti Sports Complex.

“We’re here to honor them as our ancestors. We’re here to remember them, and we’re here to uphold them in spirit,” said organizer François Alexandre, “and also upholding them in advancement and the betterment of our community, not just Little Haiti, but also our country Haiti.”

After the march, City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez hosted an event of remembrance and solidarity with dancers and live music.

Addressing attendees, Suarez said that these commemorative events is about using memories of loved ones who died as a source of strength to continue the healing process.

“As our brothers and sisters from the Haitian community go through these trials and tribulations, we want you to know that your brothers and sisters from your extended home here in the City of Miami stand with you in this time of remembrance,” he said.

Participants said these events should not only serve as a time to remember the lives lost, but also serve as a reminder that the country still needs help to fully recover from the devastation caused by the earthquake.

