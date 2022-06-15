MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida wildlife hospital has reached a major milestone in the care of its winged patients.

Pelican Harbor Seabird Station on Tuesday confirmed they have treated their 39,000th patient, an injured northern mockingbird.

The bird is being nursed back to health after suffering a fractured leg.

To date, the Miami facility has treated 213 different species over the past four decades.

