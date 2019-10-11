Missing North Miami teen never showed up to school

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - North Miami Police are seeking the public’s help to locate a missing teenager that did not show up to school.

Landden Anthony Gonzalez was last seen at his residence in the 1500 block of Northeast 125th Street, at around 9:49 a.m., Thursday.

The 13-year-old left the home to go to school, but he did not set foot on campus.

Gonzalez was last seen wearing sweat pants with a white stripe on the sides and a black T-shirt.

Police describe Gonzalez as standing 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds.

His direction of travel is unknown, police said.

Gonzalez is an at-risk juvenile who may be a danger to himself.

If anyone has any information or comes into contact with Gonzalez, call North Miami Police at 305-891-8111

