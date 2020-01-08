Missing Hialeah man found and reunited with family

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - UPDATE: Police Have located Luis Duran and he has been reunited with his family.

Hialeah Police need help locating 63-year-old Luis Mario Duran.

He was last seen leaving his residence at 5720 W 21st Ave., at approximately 8:30 p.m., Tuesday.

According to police, Duran told his wife he was going to the Publix located at 15000 Miami Lakes Drive.

It’s unknown if he ever made it to Publix.

Police said Duran suffers from dementia. They describe him as standing 5 feet, 4 inches tall; weighing 180 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes.

He uses glasses to drive and was last seen wearing a beige button down shirt with double front pockets and dark blue jeans.

He was last seen driving a red four-door Toyota Yaris bearing the Florida tag number IVFB43.

If you have any information regarding Duran’s whereabouts, call the Hialeah Police Department at 305-687-2525 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

