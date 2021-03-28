Missing boater’s body found in NW Miami-Dade lake after personal watercraft accident

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities said they have located a man’s body in a Northwest Miami-Dade lake, days after he fell overboard while riding a personal watercraft.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Miami-Dade Police notified them on Tuesday of an accident involving two people riding a personal watercraft at the lake, located near Northwest 127th Avenue and 25th Street.

Both occupants fell overboard, officials said. A good Samaritan rescued the passenger but was unable to rescue the man who was operating the personal watercraft, identified as Alexander Garcia.

FWC divers searched for Garcia daily since Tuesday and found his body Saturday afternoon.

FWC officials said they will conduct a thorough investigation into the boating accident.

