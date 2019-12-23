Minivan catches fire in parking lot of Santa’s Enchanted Forest; no injuries

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have put out a car fire that sparked in the parking lot of Santa’s Enchanted Forest and spread to another vehicle.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the scene at 7900 SW 40th St. in Southwest Miami-Dade, just after 7:30 p.m., Monday.

Witness Chaunce O’Connor recorded video of the blaze and posted it to Instagram.

“The whole entire thing was engulfed,” said O’Connor.

7News cameras captured the charred minivan with a trailer attached next to it, as well as the second car with some damage.

Officials with Santa’s Enchanted Forest said the minivan that caught fire hauls the ticket seller booth for the passenger tram.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.