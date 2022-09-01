MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Police Department unveiled its first childhood cancer awareness vehicle.

September is childhood cancer awareness month.

The department also presented a check to the Live Like Bella Foundation from the proceeds collected during the sale of their first childhood cancer awareness badge and coin.

The car will be on display at the Miami Police Department headquarters in Downtown Miami.

