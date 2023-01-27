MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami Police Sergeant went off on the radio after saying she was forced to retire.

Madelin Garcia, a 30-year veteran on the force, signed off over the radio for all to hear her opinions on the Miami police force and the state of the department.

“To the chief and the first of nothing, you guys are in denial,” said Garcia over the radio. “You guys think you are doing an amazing job but in reality, you guys have destroyed this police department and the morale and finally to my immediate supervisor, major Garrido, you are a liar, a snake in the grass, a cancer to this department. The hardest thing of being a female in this department was being surrounded by many males knowing that I was more of a man than you.”

The police department said they are aware of the transmission and “are currently reviewing the incident, therefore no further comment will be made at this time.”

